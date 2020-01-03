Why Cynthia Erivo Says Going Through Awards Season With Taron Egerton "Makes It All the Better"

Cynthia Erivo and Taron Egerton go way back.

The 32-year-old actress recalled one of her school-day memories with the 30-year-old actor at Thursday night's Palm Springs International Film Festival.

"I first remember seeing him in the library. He was running around, and he was just, like, frantic. And I remember thinking, 'He looks so sweet,'" she told E! News. "And I felt like, I don't know, you know when you get a feeling about someone? When he spoke to me, I felt like he had the heart of gold. So, I was like, I want to take care of this person, and that's probably why I did. And I always had snacks on me, and I would, like, never want to be tired. So, I would share those out."

Of course, the dynamic duo has come a long way since their classmate days. Erivo won the Breakthrough Performance Award for her role in Harriet at last night's film festival. She also received Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman. Egerton received Golden Globe and SAG Award nods, as well for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman.