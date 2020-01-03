In the Sixth and Final Season, Schitt's Creek Is Going Out on Top

In its sixth season, Schitt's Creek has never been better, and it's a good—no, great—thing that it's ending now.

Like most comedies, Schitt's Creek started out enjoyable, but when it reached its third season, the characters viewers have come to know and love truly became those iconic characters whose GIFs and quotes rule the internet. The actors had to become comfortable in the Rose family (and friends) skins, the writers had to find the characters' voices, including the unidentifiable accent of Moira Rose. That's just how TV usually works, especially shows that are given time to grow and develop characters and stories. That's just what Pop and CBC let Schitt's Creek do, and why it's great the show is going out on its own terms.