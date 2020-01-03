Rapper Who Cut Off His Penis Gets Married

Congratulations are in order for Christ Bearer.

According to TMZ, the rapper, otherwise known as Andre Johnson, married his love, Cheryl, in an intimate ceremony on Monday, Dec. 30.

The former Wu-Tang-affiliated artist told the celebrity news outlet he dated his leading lady for six months before tying the knot and that the two have known each other for even longer.

As fans will recall, the celebrity made in headlines in 2014 after he severed his penis and jumped from the second floor of a building in North Hollywood, Calif.

"I just jumped up, outta nowhere and I went to the kitchen….I grabbed a knife and, bam, I pulled down my pants and then"—mimes chopping motion—"that quick," he told BBC Three for its segment Christ Bearer: The Rapper Who Cut His Penis Off.

Christ Bearer also opened up about that night during a 2014 interview with E! News.

"Yes, I was using drugs that night, but I was in complete control," he said at the time. "I cut it off because that was the root of all my problems. My solution to the problem was the realization that sex is for mortals, and I am a god...Those kinds of activities got me into trouble, and I came here to be a god."