Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Are Taking a Break 5 Months After Wedding

YouTube stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are taking a break from their marriage.

The couple announced on Instagram late Thursday night that they are taking time apart to "focus on our own very crazy lives." As their fans will recall, they got married in a truly over-the-top ceremony in Las Vegas in July. On Monday, Mongeau revealed there was trouble in paradise in an hour-long video on her channel, which now seems to have been a means of preparing fans for what was coming.

Sharing a selfie of her, Paul and their dog Thor, Mongeau wrote in her caption, "ok i don't rly know how to do a 'we're taking a break' post & this is weird as f*#k... i'm happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives."