2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival: See Jennifer Lopez and More Stars on the Red Carpet

Three cheers for the 2020 awards season!

The countdown to to the Golden Globes is officially on, but first we turn our attention to the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival. The annual event draws scores of celebrities as they continue promoting their critically-acclaimed projects, and tonight's kickoff gala is no different!

Jennifer Lopez, Renée Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Jamie Foxx and Adam Driver were among the A-listers who walked the red carpet, and with the festival continuing through Jan. 13, you can anticipate seeing plenty more familiar faces out and about in the Southern California desert.

And that's where E! News comes in. We're tracking down all the celeb sightings (and gorgeous fashion moments!) in a gallery for your enjoyment.