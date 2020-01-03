14 Must-Haves to Update Your Wardrobe in 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With a new year, it's time to take stock. Are you happy with your self-care regimen? Could things be more cozy? How about your health and fitness? And then there's your wardrobe!

But nothing says you have to overhaul it from the top down. Instead, think of adding some curated pieces to bring your closet into the new year. For example, you could add a cozy longline organic cableknit sweater to get you through the winter and add some style to your knee-high boots. Or maybe you could add some wide leg jeans to your denim repertoire, which could give a whole new look to your tops and jackets. And a classic wrap dress is a must, no matter what.

We have some other suggestions below to help you bring your wardrobe into 2020. Maybe you'll find a new favorite!