Kim Kardashian and Ex Kris Humphries' L.A. Mansion Could Be Yours for $5 Million

Home sweet home!

It has been nearly a decade since Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian tied the knot in a lavish Montecito, California wedding before calling it quits a mere 72 days later. While the marriage may have ended, the home the pair once shared together in Beverly Hills is still standing firm. In fact, for a small fee of $5.7 Million, you too can be the owner of the former couples gorgeous estate.

Kim lived in the home from 2010-2013 before moving in with now husband Kanye West. This was also the home where Kris popped the question in her bedroom, so it holds quite a bit of reality television history for any major Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans. Beyond the just the allure of Hollywood history, the house actually has quite a few impressive amenities to offer any lucky buyer.

The home is a resort style Tuscan Villa in a quiet, gated cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills.