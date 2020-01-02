Orange Is the New Black's Jenji Kohan Mourns Her Son's Death After Skiing Accident

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic;Instagram
Jenji Kohan is facing the unimaginable loss of her son, who passed away from injuries sustained in a skiing accident on New Year's Eve.
The Hollywood writer and producer, known for creating Orange Is the New Black and Weeds, addressed 20-year-old Charlie Noxon's death in a heartfelt statement issued by authorities in Park City, Utah and obtained by E! News.
"Our hearts are shattered. Our dear boy Charlie Noxon died on New Year's Eve on a ski slope in Park City," the statement, written by Kohan and Charlie's father, journalist Christopher Noxon, read. "The cliches about moments like this are true, it turns out. The one about life forever changing in a split second, about the fact that we are all bound up in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of community in times of unfathomable tragedy."
According to multiple reports, Charlie was skiing down an intermediate run when he hit a sign while attempting to navigate a fork in the trail. Medical personnel reportedly airlifted Charlie to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Charlie, who studied philosophy, economics and Chinese at Columbia University, was vacationing in Park City with his father and two younger siblings when the tragic accident occurred.
"He was questioning, irreverent, curious and kind. There are no words. But words are what we've got right now, along with tears and hugs and massive quantities of baked goods and deli platters," it read in part. "Charlie had a beautiful life of study and argument and travel and food and razzing and adventure and sweetness and most of all love. We cannot conceive of life without him."
A memorial service for Charlie is scheduled to take place at the Temple Israel of Hollywood on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Our thoughts go out to his loved ones at this time.
