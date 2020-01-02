Orange Is the New Black's Jenji Kohan Mourns Her Son's Death After Skiing Accident

Jenji Kohan is facing the unimaginable loss of her son, who passed away from injuries sustained in a skiing accident on New Year's Eve.

The Hollywood writer and producer, known for creating Orange Is the New Black and Weeds, addressed 20-year-old Charlie Noxon's death in a heartfelt statement issued by authorities in Park City, Utah and obtained by E! News.

"Our hearts are shattered. Our dear boy Charlie Noxon died on New Year's Eve on a ski slope in Park City," the statement, written by Kohan and Charlie's father, journalist Christopher Noxon, read. "The cliches about moments like this are true, it turns out. The one about life forever changing in a split second, about the fact that we are all bound up in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of community in times of unfathomable tragedy."

According to multiple reports, Charlie was skiing down an intermediate run when he hit a sign while attempting to navigate a fork in the trail. Medical personnel reportedly airlifted Charlie to a nearby hospital, where he later died.