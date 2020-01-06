Bachelor Nation Reveals Their Favorite Bachelor of All Time

Peter Weber, it's officially your chance to shine!

After more than a few windmill jokes and one shocking injury, America's favorite pilot will begin his second chance at love tonight on a new season of The Bachelor.

In just a matter of hours, viewers will witness Peter meeting 30 contestants at the famous Bachelor mansion. And if all goes according to plan, he may just walk away as an engaged man.

"Just go in there with an open heart and be mindful that these girls are there—in general—to fall in love and you're holding their hearts in your hands," former Bachelor Chris Soules shared with E! News at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour in Los Angeles. "Peter's going to have multiple women falling in love with him—whether they say it or not—it's going to be the fact. Have respect for that and take it seriously."

Fortunately for Peter, he's had more than a few guys in his position before. And spoiler alert: They've made quite the positive impression with fans and contestants alike.