Trace Cyrus Is "Thankful" for Sister Miley as He Calls Off Engagement

Family will always be there for you.

2020 is upon us and many celebrities are still reflecting on the whirlwind year that was 2019. Trace Cyrus has a lot to be thankful for in this new season, including the support of his little sister Miley Cyrus. The musician shared a touching post on his Instagram thanking his sister for being there for him through the end of his engagement and helping him enjoy his newfound singleness.

"Happy New Year!!! This year I don't have any specific goals," he captioned a sweet pic with Miley. "I just want to focus on my family, music, & fitness all I can! Some of u might already know but I'm recently single & extremely thankful to have my family around me during this time. I've just been feeling so blessed lately! Thank u @mileycyrus for always being there for me.. Love you sooo much sissy! what are your guys 2020 New Years resolutions??"