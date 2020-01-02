Peter Facinelli Is Engaged! All the Details on His Magical Proposal in Mexico

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 1:01 PM

Peter Facinelli, Lily Anne Harrison

Congratulations are in order for Peter Facinelli!

The Twilight star proposed to writer and actress Lily Anne Harrison before ringing in 2020.

"Peter and Lily got engaged over the holiday during a romantic getaway to Mexico," his rep shared in a statement to E! News. "Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring."

We're told Peter proposed to Lily during a romantic beachside dinner at the Estrella del Mar Beach and Golf Resort in Mazatlan, Mexico where they were staying.

In fact, the actor may have given fans a hint that something special went down during a recent Instagram post.

Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve 2019

"A magical night with this incredible woman. A perfect ending to 2019," he wrote to his followers. "#mazatlan #nofilter #2020Vision."

Lily Anne added, "Bye 2019! Thanks for kicking my butt, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and hurtling me toward my dreams. Also, not a bad way to ring in the new year with my sweetheart #EstrelladelMar #Mazatlan @PeterFacinelli."

It's about to be a busy year for Peter who just added wedding planning to his list of activities to accomplish.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor revealed that he will be joining Eric Dane in the indie drama titled The Ravine. He will also appear alongside Trace Adkins and Anne Heche in the upcoming drama 13 Minutes.

Safe to say 2020 is going to be one epic year for this duo! Congratulations again you two!

People was first to report the news.

