How to Survive Friends Leaving Netflix (They're Still There for You)

Friends is off Netflix. But Friends will never leave you, it's just on a break from streaming.

Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe and Joey don't have a streaming home—at the moment—after Netflix's deal with producer WarnerMedia expired on January 1, 2020. But fear not, all 10 seasons of Friends (and maybe something more?) will be on HBO Max in May 2020, but that's five months without your closest Friends available for instant watching. Or is it? Until Friends comes to HBO Max, there's more than one way to survive. We're here to help.

Watch Friends

Yes, you can still watch Friends on regular TV. Sure, there are commercials, but turn on TBS and there's a good chance you'll find Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. Friends also airs on a number of channels in syndication, including The CW and Nickelodeon.