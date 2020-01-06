Revisit Matt Fraser & Alexa Papigiotis' Cutest Photos Before Meet the Frasers Premieres

Meet the Frasers' leading duo shares a connection unlike any other.

"So, I'm channeling…A grandmother! Did you lose your grandmother, sir?" cracks pageant princess Alexa Papigiotis in this promo video for her and longtime boyfriend Matt Fraser's upcoming E! series, which premieres Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 p.m. This particularly dynamic preview clip opens on Alexa impersonating her psychic-medium-man while sporting his jewel-encrusted evening blazer.

"No, but I lost a lot of money today at the store," Matt fires back, standing opposite her. "That's who you're channeling. You're channeling my bank account."

Match made in heaven, or what?

The Rhode Island-based couple has been an item for several years now and treated social media to glimpses of their sweet relationship since the beginning.

From color-coordinated outfits (just because!) to joint Halloween costumes to jet-setting adventures across land and sea, Matt and Alexa have shared far too many life experiences too count. And they're clearly closer for it!

Whether they're out and about, hanging at home, working hard or simply enjoying each other's company, get acquainted with this lovably unconventional pairing by scrolling through their photos below!

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Cheese!

"There is always time for one quick selfie"

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Cruisin'

"Missing all of the amazing fans Alexa and I met on this year's Psychic Odyssey Cruise," Matt wrote, referencing this year's annual boating event. In February, Fraser invited guests to awaken their inner psychic intuitions during a week-long voyage around the Caribbean. "Hoping we can make it happen again next year."

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Jet-Setters

"Very lucky to have this one by my side on all my travels. #Malexa," Matt captioned the June 2019 photo taken in Beverly Hills.  

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Down Time

"I am often asked " What do you do on your off days?" ... First off, there is never a day off in my book. Spirit is very much part of my life, but so is my girlfriend @alexapapigiotis. I love spending time by the water in Florida and just giving my mind a rest from all of the voices."

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

On Tour

The day after Matt celebrated his 28th birthday, he and Alexa headed to New York City for the psychic's upcoming performance series.

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Lights, Camera...

"Here we go! Quiet on set !"

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Color-Coordinated

Matt and Alexa are too cute in these matching outfits!

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

"My Everything"

These two only have eyes for each other!

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Royals

Matt and Alexa have been killing the couples' Halloween costume game for years! In 2017, they dressed as royalty. "The most perfect Prince Charming," Alexa wrote on IG.

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Merry Christmas

In the days leading up to Christmas 2017, Matt surprised Alexa with a bouquet of roses and the designer bag of her dreams. Happy holidays, indeed!

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Views

Inspiring backdrop provided by Skydeck Chicago. 

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Smooches

Pucker up!

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Happy New Year

Matt and Alexa kicked off 2019 in style!

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Spotlight

"Crashed the E! News office the other day with my honey bunch," Alexa captioned the September 2019 snapshot. "We were the loudest ones there but you'll see a lot more of that on @meetthefrasers"

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Gratitude

In a post shared to Alexa's IG last August, the couple thanked fans for their support. "We cannot thank everyone enough for all the love and support you've shown us with the news of our new show @meetthefrasers on @eentertainment !!" she captioned it. "We worked so hard on this and we think you will LOVE getting to know us and our craaaazy families!"

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Happy Halloween

Matt and Alexa dressed as Jack and Sally—the undead lovebirds from Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas—on this year's All Hallows' Eve.

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Beverly Hills

"Missing the L.A. views"

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

V-Day

"The only one for me," Alexa captioned the February 2019 post. "Happy Valentine's Day to my other half! I love you more every single day."

Matt Fraser, Alexa Papigiotis, Meet the Frasers

Instagram

Appreciation Post

"The reason my 2017 was so incredible.. this man❤️ My other half, my entire heart and soul, sometimes I cannot believe he is mine! My love, get ready for a year coming up beyond words, I am so lucky to be bringing in this year with you and all the years to come. You are such an impeccable human being, I love love love you"

And there are many more memorable #Malexa moments where these came from.

