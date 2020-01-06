Revisit Matt Fraser & Alexa Papigiotis' Cutest Photos Before Meet the Frasers Premieres

Meet the Frasers' leading duo shares a connection unlike any other.

"So, I'm channeling…A grandmother! Did you lose your grandmother, sir?" cracks pageant princess Alexa Papigiotis in this promo video for her and longtime boyfriend Matt Fraser's upcoming E! series, which premieres Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 p.m. This particularly dynamic preview clip opens on Alexa impersonating her psychic-medium-man while sporting his jewel-encrusted evening blazer.

"No, but I lost a lot of money today at the store," Matt fires back, standing opposite her. "That's who you're channeling. You're channeling my bank account."

Match made in heaven, or what?

The Rhode Island-based couple has been an item for several years now and treated social media to glimpses of their sweet relationship since the beginning.