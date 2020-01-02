How Demi Lovato Feels About Ex Wilmer Valderrama's Engagement

Demi Lovato always "wants the best" for her ex-boyfriend and longtime love, Wilmer Valderrama.

It's been just hours since the That '70s Show alum announced his engagement to model Amanda Pacheco, sharing a photo from the proposal on social media. While fans of the actor are excited for his relationship news, many are also wondering how his ex, Lovato, feels about his engagement. The beloved former couple dated for almost six years before calling it quits in 2016.

The celeb pair announced their split in a joint statement, telling their fans, "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship."

"This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends," the joint statement continued. "We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years."