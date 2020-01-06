Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Are the Realest Couple on Reality TV! Relive Their Best Moments

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 5:00 AM

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler know how to put the real in reality TV.

Over the course of Very Cavallari's two seasons, the longtime loves have given fans an inside look at their relationship. Thankfully, E! viewers will get more of Kristin and Jay as Very Cavallari is returning for season 3 on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m.

That means more LOL-worthy moments between the retired NFL star and the Uncommon James mogul. Previously, Cutler had us in stitches when he claimed he "picked out 98 percent" of Cavallari's looks.

"No, you don't," The Hills veteran retorted at the time.

"Do people know that I style you?" the father of three further teased.

As E! readers surely know, Cavallari and Cutler wed on June 8, 2013 in their now-hometown of Nashville, TN. They have three children together, including sons Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James.

Watch

Kristin Cavallari's Gone Country!

Since the twosome have been married for over five years, it isn't surprising that they make such a good team. Case in point: Cutler once helped Cavallari prep for the firing of a bad employee.

"This is real life," Cutler quipped after channeling one unruly employee. "I'm preparing you for the worst."

It's not all work for these two as they've made sure to make some time for each other. Who could forget the pair's sweet getaway to Mexico?

For all of this and more, be sure to watch Kristin and Jay's realest married couple moments in the video above and scroll through their sweet snaps below!

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

A Very Merry Cavallari

"Sooo we filmed a little Christmas special that airs this Sunday night on E! A Very Merry Cavallari," Kristin announced in this festive post. "a little teaser before the season airs January 9th!"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Date Night

Kristin and Jay attend a NASCAR event dressed to the nines.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

That's Amore

"il mio amore"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

Tourist Twosome

"Buongiorno"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

PDA Sunday

"Sunday smooches"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

River Romance

"Booze cruise"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

Supportive Spouse

"Surreal moment. Took Jay to see our shipping warehouse for the first time and I'm still blown away. I have to pinch myself sometimes. @uncommonjames @littlejamesclothing"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

Coordinating Couple

"Fancy pants"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram

Wine Time

"Mom + Dad"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Couples Retreat

"#AboutLastNight ...Mexico edition."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Pool Time

"Sunday funday"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Personality Pic

"New episode of @verycavallari is on tonight! Jay loves Sunday nights on E!"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Cabo Cuties

The lovebirds enjoy a romantic dinner date at Flora Farms during a vacation to Cab San Lucas, Mexico.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

R&R

"Working hard or hardly working? @verycavallari"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Christmas Vacation

"Permanent vacation buddy."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Turkey Day

"Turkey, leather, and wine."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Wine-Fueled Halloween

"Wouldn't have done it without the to-go wine."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Travel Trio

"Family photo."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Meet Cute

"Met this guy 8 years ago today. Where does the time go?! ❤️."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Wilderness Style

"Sunday funday."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Squad Goals

"My crew ❣️"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Beach Babes

"Salt water kisses."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Forever Wedding Date

"Celebrating love last night!"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Happy Anniversary

"Ohhh to be young. 5 years of marriage with him."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Happy Birthday Jay

"Birthday boiiiiiii . Yeah, I know I'm covered in dog hair. I really don't care."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Cabo Wabo

"Back to reality and only one photo of us sans kids. From my teenage years, to being married with 3 kids, Cabo will always be my fave."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Casual Valentine's Day

"No makeup, bare feet, red wine. My kind of Valentine's Day."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Date Night

"My hot date to the @uncommonjames store launch party last night."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Beach Please

"The end of another chapter. Feeling very grateful for the past few months. Thank you @miamidolphins for taking such great care of me and my family. Back home and this time we took Jay with us #ItsBeenRealFL"

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Christmas Kisses

"Beard and all #MerryChristmas."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Football Family

"Found this guy yesterday #London #NFLinLondon #FinsUp."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Miami or Bust

"And he's off...but this time as a dolphin so excited for my man on this next journey #MiamiDolphins: Cam Cutler."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Sunset Lovin'

"These Montana sunsets though."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Wilderness Man

"Me and my wilderness man."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Boating Babes

"I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a "surprise" trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe....you will probably never see this."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

30 and Flirty

"This is the only somewhat decent picture I have from last night (and we're both clearly sober) but Jay really went all out for my 30th birthday. He threw the most amazing surprise party and made me feel so special and loved and I will forever be grateful for this man, my family, and all my amazing friends. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such incredible people in my life."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Twinning

"Twinning."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Ride or Die

"Happy anniversary to my man! I truly love him more and more everyday and there's no one else I would rather be on this wild ride with."

What's your favorite Kristin and Jay moment?

