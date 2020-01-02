Siesta Key Season 3's New Trailer Is Full of Kissing, Crying and Physical Fights

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Siesta Key

MTV

Siesta Key is out here with a brand-new trailer that can't possibly be filled with more drama. In the sneak peek of season three below, the original gang is back, but divided after Alex Kompo and Juliette Porter's breakup. Now, both have moved on, and with that comes drama.

The trailer features a ton of kissing, tears, and pregnancy fears.

"The guy you're with is a f—king bitch," Alex says about Siesta Key newcomer Robby Hayes.

Robby, who was runner-up in JoJo Fletcher's The Bachelorette season and went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, is a new cast member on the show thanks to his relationship with Juliette.

"He's scheming because he thinks he's going to get you back," Robby says.

But the scheming and kissing isn't the only drama. The trailer features a number of explosive moments with punches, slaps and allegations.

Photos

The Bachelor Season 24 Contestants

And it all ends with this: "She's pregnant."

According to MTV, the new cast members this season "invade the scene bringing conflict, heartbreak and deception to the mix." Can the new crew come out unscathed or will they discover the cost that comes with taking risks with love and friendships?

The new season picks up with Juliette already going strong with Robby. She's graduated college is looking to start fresh. Meanwhile, Alex is back on the scene to finish up law school and new girlfriend Alyssa Salerno is along for the ride.

Siesta Key season three premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Trending Stories

Latest News
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Take On "Get'cha Head In the Game"

Friends Cast

How to Survive Friends Leaving Netflix (They're Still There for You)

Extreme Love

Extreme Love's Texie and Anastasia Get All Kinds of Backlash Due to Their Size Difference

Exclusive: 3'6" Stripper Struggles With Full-Size Girlfriend

Danielle Staub, Real Housewives of New Jersey

Why The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Danielle Has No Regrets About Pulling Margaret's Hair

Ricky Gervais, 2011 Golden Globes

2020 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

This New Lizzie McGuire Footage Is the Perfect Start to 2020

TAGS/ MTV , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.