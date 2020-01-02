Siesta Key Season 3's New Trailer Is Full of Kissing, Crying and Physical Fights

Siesta Key is out here with a brand-new trailer that can't possibly be filled with more drama. In the sneak peek of season three below, the original gang is back, but divided after Alex Kompo and Juliette Porter's breakup. Now, both have moved on, and with that comes drama.

The trailer features a ton of kissing, tears, and pregnancy fears.

"The guy you're with is a f—king bitch," Alex says about Siesta Key newcomer Robby Hayes.

Robby, who was runner-up in JoJo Fletcher's The Bachelorette season and went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, is a new cast member on the show thanks to his relationship with Juliette.

"He's scheming because he thinks he's going to get you back," Robby says.

But the scheming and kissing isn't the only drama. The trailer features a number of explosive moments with punches, slaps and allegations.