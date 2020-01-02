Why The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Danielle Has No Regrets About Pulling Margaret's Hair

There's no love lost between Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

These former pals have spent a solid few years making snide remarks and throwing drinks at each other, and their feud reached new heights at private shopping event when a war of words ended with Danielle, sopping wet after Margaret dumped a drink on her hair, grabbing Margaret by the ponytail and pulling her around.

And Danielle has zero regrets.

"I would love to know why Margaret feels that she needs to pour things on me, throw things at me, yell at me, talk about my past as if she was a part of it, get involved with my marriage, get involved with my relationships. She's affected my life in a very bad way and all I did was help her fit into the group in the beginning," Danielle said on the after show.