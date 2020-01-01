Kathy Griffin Gets Married With Help From Lily Tomlin

Congratulations are in order for Kathy Griffin.

The comedian started off the new year in an unforgettable way—by getting married. After the clock struck midnight and 2020 began, the TV personality tied the knot with Randy Bick. "We officially got married early this morning," Griffin confirmed on Twitter, noting she would later upload a video of the ceremony, "just under 14 minutes," to YouTube. "We are editing out the vows because we wanted those to be private and for us. The rest of it is just adorable."

"Such an incredible moment in our lives," Bick tweeted. "I love you!"

Griffin had another surprise up her sleeve as the ceremony was officiated by none other than Grace and Frankie star and fellow comedian Lily Tomlin. "Yes, that is the great Lily Tomlin as our officiant and you will enjoy her wife, Jane Wagner, chatting in the background," she told fans on social media.