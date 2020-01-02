Revisiting Billy Porter's Best Red Carpet Looks

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 4:00 AM
Billy Porter knows how to own the red carpet.
The Pose star has become a fashion favorite over the years, which is why we can't wait to see what he wears to this Sunday's 2020 Golden Globes. The 50-year-old star is nominated in the Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, category at the award show for his work in the FX series. This is the second year in a row that Porter has received a nod in this category.
Last year, Porter had cameras flashing as he hit the red carpet in a stunning embellished suit, complete with a pink cape! And that's just one of Porter's most memorable style moments from over the years. So, as we wait to see what Porter wears to this year's Golden Globes, we're taking a look back at his most iconic looks of all time. From red carpets to fashion week appearances, Porter always delivers sensational style.
Take a look below to see all of Porter's most memorable fashion moments from over the years! And be sure to check out the 2020 Golden Globes this Sunday!
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Pose star made a stylish appearance on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars, attending the award show in a stunning tuxedo jacket and ball gown, designed by Christian Siriano.
Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Porter had cameras flashing as he attended the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week in Feb. 2019.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In May 2019, Porter, wearing a gold Egyptian style ensemble, was carried onto pink carpet at the Met Gala.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Porter attended the Fashion for Relief event in London in Sept. 2019. For the gala, Porter donned this feather ensemble, complete with a fascinator by Philip Treacy.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actor, who made history with his Emmy win at the 2019 award show, donned a Michael Kors suit—complete with crystals.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images For Montblanc
In Oct. 2019, Porter attended the Montblanc: (Red) Launch event in Paris, wearing red glasses along with his shiny suit.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Porter turned heads with this Golden Globes outfit, which included a pink cape!
Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
Porter hosted the A Place at the Table: the Ali Forney Center's Annual Fall Gala in this pink ensemble.
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
The 50-year-old star struck a pose at the launch of the Tiffany & Love Studio in New York City.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Porter attended the 2019 Pre-Emmy Party in this sheer ensemble in Sept. 2019.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
For the 2019 Tony Awards, Porter donned this pink and red Celestino Couture design.
The 77th Golden Globe Awards air this Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
