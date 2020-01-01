Bobbi Kristina Brown's Former Boyfriend Nick Gordon Dead at 30

"We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother," Jack Walker said in a statement. "He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick's battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick's life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on."

Junior Walker reflected on Gordon's death on Facebook, writing, "I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces shit wasn't suppose to go like this I talked to 6 hours before all this started."

He continued, "You we're best friend and I never in a million years thought I'd be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we'll all stay strong for you , New Years didn't have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I'm blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place."