This New Lizzie McGuire Footage Is the Perfect Start to 2020

It's Lizzie McGuire!

More than a decade since we said goodbye to the beloved Disney teen, we can officially say she's returning to our small screens this year. While you try to muffle your internal cheers, there's more. On Wednesday, Disney+ kicked off the new year with a teaser of the many shows coming to the platform in 2020, including—you guessed it—Lizzie.

In addition to footage for titles like The Lion King, Aladdin and The Mandalorian, Disney+ also shared a brief but welcomed first footage of Lizzie all grown up.

"Hi," Hilary Duffsays in character as she approaches the window of a car. "It's me." We've been waiting, Lizzie!

"Is this not what 2020 vision means? From @ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and @MarvelStudios' #WandaVision, here's a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year," Disney+'s caption read.