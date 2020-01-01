JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
JWoww ended 2019 with a social media mic drop.
The Jersey Shore reality star, née Jenni Farley, rang in the new year with her two children, her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello and a lengthy message to her haters. As she explained in a social media caption, she is proud of herself through the past 12 months—some of which fans have not seen.
"Reflecting back on this past year, I can honestly say it was one for the books. Personal reflection enables us to make meaning of all of the great (and ehhh) personal experiences we've had," the star began in an Instagram post on Tuesday night. "You guys get to see a tiny piece of me on tv and through social media. I don't post much about my everyday life because I find it...well...everyday lol. I forget that maybe my followers do enjoy Updates (side note: love you all.. especially the hating ones)."
The TV personality continued, "Speaking about haters I'm 34 with 2 kids. I've Literally Been puked, pooped and peed on (by my kids and some friends LOL) and have thicker skin than most... so when 'Tammy' from Alabama (no offense Tammy) says I'm this bully who changed over the last 10 years.. I laugh and roll my eyes because Tammy has no f&$king clue."
"But then I forget," she continued, "Tammy doesn't know the everyday me and that's because I don't like to show that much. I share with everyone what I want and when I want. How I'm edited on tv can sometimes suck but I will always keep it [100] ... even if that means I come off wild in an episode. Some of the scenes you see are condensed because there's only so many minutes in an episode. Also, Sometimes...I'm just a bitch."
While speaking her piece, Farley referenced her headline-making romance with Carpinello, nicknamed "24." "But no Tammy, I haven't changed and as I reflect back on my past year... I am Proud AF of myself. I wouldn't be where I am today w/out personal growth, friends, family and yes even 24... because again, you saw a glimpse in my Relationship on tv when we were 6 Weeks in and you haven't really seen it since. As a mother of two and a will that will never break, I would never accept anything but greatness by my side and that's what 24 proved... To be everything I needed when I thought I didn't need anyone."
She concluded, "Now reflecting on the ehhh... snipsnip. That's it. Cut them out and move on. 2020 should bring on positivity and greatness... And also redemption. Cheers to you, me and a whole new season of @jerseyshore because let's be real.... you know you miss us already."
The celeb also posted a series of snaps of her with her beau, son Greyson and daughter Meilani celebrating together on Tuesday night as well as footage of them playing a board game.
"PS... if anyones actually interested in my everyday life..here's my NyE. Candy land and celebrating before 10pm... because Lord knows these kids are not staying up til midnight.Happy New Years."
Co-star and BFF Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi chimed in, commenting, "Speak yo truth queen! 2020 ain't ready." As for Carpinello, he seemed to make a declaration of commitment to Farley over on his Instagram account with photos of the four together on New Year's Eve.
"Closing a very wild unpredictable year for me, and beginning what I know will be forever," he wrote. "Happy New Year Everyone."