How Miley Cyrus Featured Liam Hemsworth and The Last Song in Personal Decade Video

We can't stop and won't stop watching this New Year's video!

Before kicking off 2020, Miley Cyrus decided to surprise fans by sharing a video that looked back on her biggest accomplishments from the past decade.

"Decade Video," she captioned the post. "10 Years in 10 minutes #NewYearStartsNow."

While there were plenty of unforgettable musical performances and hit songs, fans couldn't help but talk about the inclusions of ex Liam Hemsworth.

At the very beginning, a short scene from the former couple's movie The Last Song played. You know, the flick where they first met all the way back in 2009!?