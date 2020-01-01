Lady Gaga Spotted Kissing Mystery Man During New Year's Eve Celebration

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 10:23 AM
Lady Gaga may be caught in a New Year's Eve romance!
On Tuesday evening, the Grammy winner celebrated the start of 2020 in Las Vegas with a special concert performance inside the Park Theater at Park MGM.
But after delivering an unforgettable concert for attendees, that's when the real party began.
E! News has learned that Lady Gaga went to the NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM where she joined Brian Newman for a few songs at his "After Dark" show, including "Fly Me to the Moon."
And in a Twitter video shared by a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist, Lady Gaga was also seen kissing a mystery man just before the clock struck midnight.
According to the newspaper, the man's first name is Michael. And according to video spreading on social media, they left the venue holding hands. But as of now, it's too soon to say where these two stand.
Lady Gaga was last linked to audio mixer Dan Horton. Ultimately, the singer hinted that the relationship was over back in October when she was celebrating her makeup artist's bachelorette dinner.
"An about to be a married woman and me, a single lady," she shared on Instagram Stories.
Relationships aside, Lady Gaga has a lot to look forward to in 2020. She has extended both of her Las Vegas residencies, Enigma and Jazz & Piano, into the spring.
Her Haus Laboratories beauty brand also continues to expand and become a must-have in fans' makeup routines.
Safe to say this Hollywood star deserves some applause.
