Beyoncé Shares New Photos of Her Kids in 2019 Recap You Have to See to Believe

Now this is how you recap an exceptional year.
On Tuesday evening, Beyoncé gifted her fans and followers with a very special video on Instagram. How does a "2019 Bey-Cap" sound before starting off a brand-new year?!
"Cheers to 2020," the video began as a montage of videos and photos played from the past year.
Whether it's memories from the NAACP Image Awards or NBA playoff games or Adele's birthday and The Lion King premiere, the Beyhive is reminded of just how much Beyoncé accomplished in the past 12 months.
But perhaps what will really delight fans are all the family photos shared in the must-see video.
Between Rumi Carter and Sir Carter's second birthday celebration to the family's holiday photo shoot featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé was able to give fans a brief glimpse into her life as a mom. And spoiler alert: We're crazy in love.
So what can we expect from Beyoncé in 2020? As you know, this music superstar is full of surprises.
However, there's a chance that we'll be able to see the "Halo" singer be part of award season partly because of her work with The Lion King.
At this weekend's 2020 Golden Globes, Beyoncé's song "Spirit" is nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.
And who knows? Maybe we will see Queen Bey at the 2020 Oscars. Nominations have yet to be announced but there's already plenty of buzz surrounding her special track. Stay tuned!