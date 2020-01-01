Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks Is Engaged—See Her Diamond Ring!

New year, new ring!

Congratulations are in order for Danielle Brooks who got engaged to her boyfriend Dennis Gelin just before 2020 began.

"I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year," the Orange Is the New Black star shared on Instagram with her fans and followers. "I get to marry my best friend. We're ENGAGED!!"

Danielle added, "So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end."

In her announcement, the actress showed off her brand-new piece of bling. And yes, the couple enjoyed a romantic dance after the proposal happened.