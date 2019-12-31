America Ferrera Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 6:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
America Ferrera, 2019 Governors Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

America Ferrera has a lot to celebrate in the new year!

On Tuesday evening, the 35-year-old actress shared the exciting and special news that she's pregnant with her second child. That's right, before closing out 2019, the Ugly Betty alum made the fabulous announcement that she's expanding her family with husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020," the Golden Globes winner captioned her family photo on Instagram, in which she showed off her growing bump. "Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch."

It didn't take long for the Superstore actress' famous friends to send their love over the happy news. "Congratulations!!!! This is the most exciting news," Reese Witherspoon wrote in the comment section. "Congrats, mama!!!," Meena Harris responded, whose empowering tees have been worn by the Hollywood star.

Additionally, Ryan took to his Instagram page to spread the heartwarming news about the new addition to their family.

Read

America Ferrera Shares Rare Picture of Her Son Sebastian

"So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out," he began his caption, alongside the same image America posted. "Can't wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!"

While not many details have been shared about America's little nugget, the couple are parents to their one-year-old sonSebastian "Baz" Piers Williams.

Around this time last year, the 35-year-old star opened up about motherhood and her pregnancy journey with Health magazine.

America Ferrera, Ryan Piers Williams

David Livingston/Getty Images

"Every step of the way, everybody tells you what it's going to be like and how you're going to feel," she explained to the publication. "I really think that is so harmful to so many of us. I decided early on that I wasn't going to expect my experience to be what other people told me it would be like—good or bad."

However, part of the good was feeling empowered by her body's strength. "Being pregnant, I felt really powerful and healthy," she said. "You create life. I found so much power in that."

The Superstore star even revealed that becoming first-time parents was "amazing."

"[Parenthood has] absolutely changed us as individuals," she expressed of herself and her husband. "It changes what we talk about and what we focus on. For so long, it's been just the two of us, and we've had an amazing life together."

She added, "I don't know that either one of us could anticipate how much we love him and how it makes everything new again. We've traveled to many wonderful places, and we've seen many things—and just getting to imagine that somewhere down the line everything that we've already done and seen, Baz will be seeing for the first time...it's amazing."

Congrats to the couple on this exciting new chapter!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Caterina Scorsone

Grey’s Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

ESC: Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods Says She’s Discovered Her ''True Worth'' After Painful 2019

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

Zoë Kravitz Proves She’s Living a Real-Life Fairy Tale in First Wedding Photos

Kim Kardashian, Saint West

Kim Kardashian's New Year's Eve Isn't Complete Without a Family Trip to Wyoming

Best Black Friday Deals, Lululemon

Best Lululemon After Christmas Sale Deals 2019

Shamin Abas, Matt Lauer

All the Details on Matt Lauer's Rumored New Romance With Shamin Abas

Matt Fraser, Meet the Frasers

Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Brings Pageant Coach to Tears During Impromptu Reading

TAGS/ America Ferrera , Pregnancies , Couples , , Celeb Kids , Babies , Life/Style , New Year's Eve , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.