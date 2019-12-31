Jordyn Woods Says She’s Discovered Her ''True Worth'' After Painful 2019

Jordyn Woods is ready to ring in the new decade stronger than ever.

The 22-year-old has had a transformative and difficult year to say the least. But despite the drama that has surrounded her this past year, she's continuing to reflect on the trials and tribulations and ultimately, looking forward to a new chapter of her life.

On New Year's Eve, Woods took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself throughout the year, writing, "I don't think one picture represents this year or even this decade. Little old me would have never imagined the places I've been and where I'm going."

Woods went on to add that "this year alone she filmed multiple movies, and shows, started my fitness baby," appeared on the cover of magazines, partnered with many brands for collaborations, traveled all over the world and made new friendships.

Further Woods wrote, "Not only have I found myself as an entrepreneur but as a young woman. This year I've grown more than ever. With growth there are pains, but Diamonds are made under pressure. I've rebirthed my relationship with God and I found my true worth."