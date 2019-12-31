Zoë Kravitz Proves She’s Living a Real-Life Fairy Tale in First Wedding Photos

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 5:37 PM

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

KCS Presse / MEGA

'Tis the season for end of the year and end of the decade recaps. 

No matter what timeline you're scrolling through today, you're bound to run into reflection posts and snippets of the decade and the year that has passed us by—and our favorite celebs are in on the fun, too.

Zoë Kravitz took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to share a batch of never before seen pictures from her special day. 

As fans may recall, the Big Little Lies star tied the knot with Love and Nocturnal Animals actor Karl Glusman in a romantic wedding ceremony earlier this year in June. She and her beau got married at her father's house in Paris after three years of dating. 

And today, she's giving fans and followers an inside look into her special day. In the black and white pictures that she posted from her wedding day on Instagram, the beautiful bride can be seen living out her real-life fairy tale. 

Photos

Zoe Kravitz's Best Looks

In one of the pictures included in her posts, her father Lenny Kravitz is pictured looking at his daughter lovingly as she walks down a flight of stairs and she's surrounded by her mother Lisa Bonet and her husband Jason Momoa. In another picture, the two newlyweds are seen happily cutting a slice of their wedding cake. 

The Big Little Lies star also shared a second set of pictures where her co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene WoodleyLaura DernNicole Dern and Nicole Kidmanwere pictured in a group photo surrounding the actress on her special day

Also in attendance: couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, Chris Pine, Denzel Washington, Alicia Keys (who was also pictured with her on Instagram) and many more. 

After celebrating their wedding in France earlier this year, the two lovebirds headed to the south of France to continue celebrating. The two were spotted in Positano and according to an eyewitness, the couple met with some friends for dinner at an A-list restaurant by the water. 

"It was a lovely summer night. The red wine was flowing and they were toasting and enjoying the evening," the eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They had a lot of laughs and listened to stories from the waiter."

The eyewitness also added that the newly married actress was "showing her friend photos from the wedding on her phone" and that she "had on her wedding ring and was glowing with happiness. She and Karl chatted back and forth and smiled across the table at each other." 

Cheers to the two lovebirds! 

To see more from the couple's wedding celebrations, scroll through our gallery below!

Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Shailene Woodley

The 27-year-old star goes glam but with an edge to her fellow co-star's wedding ceremony.

Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz wedding

SplashNews.com

Reese Witherspoon

Red, hot, hot, hot! The actress brings the heat to her co-star's wedding ceremony in this fiery number.

Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis, Zoe Kravitz wedding

SplashNews.com

Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis

The two came to slay! Pine wears a striking blue suit while his girlfriend and English actress wears Dolce & Gabbana.

Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies beauty attends her fellow co-star's wedding with her hubby, Keith Urban, by her side.

Eddie Redmayne, Hannah Bagshawe, Zoe Kravitz wedding

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe

The couple is ready to celebrate Zoe and Karl's wedding as they head into the ceremony in mesmerizing ensembles.

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Zoe Kravitz wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson

The couple makes a grand entrance with their fashion-forward 'fits.

Denzel Washington, Zoe Kravitz wedding

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Denzel Washington

The legendary actor opts for a sleek black get-up for the special occasion.

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

KCS Presse / MEGA

Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman

Ooh la la! The bride and groom are positively glowing as they arrive to their rehearsal dinner on Friday, June 28.

Lenny Kravitz, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Lenny Kravitz

The world-famous rocker and father of the bride sports a flashy ensemble. 

Lisa Bonet, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Lisa Bonet

Zoë's proud mama steps out for the rehearsal dinner in a purple floral kimono. Trés chic!

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

BACKGRID

Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth

"Date night in Paris," the bride's Big Little Lies co-star (pictured here with her longtime hubby) writes on Instagram.

Laura Dern, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Laura Dern

Perfectly paisley! The Golden Globe winner channels her inner Renata. 

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson

The couple pulls out all the style stops in a gold suit and leather mini-dress, respectively.

Chris Pine, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Chris Pine

The actor is looking oh-so suave in this mustard yellow suit.

Shailene Woodley, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies star pairs a stylish black fedora with chunky wedges and a navy blue dress.

Pauletta Washington, Denzel Washington, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Pauletta Washington & Denzel Washington

The longtime couple steps out to raise a glass to Zoë and Karl.

Marisa Tomei, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

Best Image / BACKGRID

Marisa Tomei

The actress puts a new spin on the LBD.

Annabella Wallis, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

KCS Presse / MEGA

Annabelle Wallis

Silver siren! The British actress turns heads in a midi-dress.

Cree Summer, Paris, Zoe Kravitz Wedding

BACKGIRD

Cree Summer

The celeb takes a walk on the wild side in this colorful ensemble. 

