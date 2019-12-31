Pippa Middleton Hits the Beach in a Bikini on Tropical New Year’s Eve Vacation

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 2:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Pippa Middleton

EliotPress / MEGA

It's safe to say Pippa Middleton has officially made it on our 2020 vision board.

Kate Middleton's 36-year-old sister is living her best life and spending what's left of 2019 in the best way possible: by the beach. 

The English socialite is ringing in the new decade with a tropical and lavish vacation in St. Barts with her husband James Matthews, as well as her brother James Middleton and his fiancé and future sister-in-law Alizee Thevenet

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, she was pictured happily running on the beach in a black-and-white geometric printed bikini, showing off her toned body. And just like that, she's become inspo for us in 2020 to live our best life by the beach, looking good while doing so. 

It's also no surprise Kate's younger sister loves to spend her free time near the water. At the beginning of 2019, she enjoyed some fun in the fun while vacationing at the same place with her husband as well. 

Photos

Pippa Middleton's Best Looks

The 36-year-old recently gave birth to her first child, son Arthur, in October of last year. 

In February, she made her first red official public appearance since giving birth at the Beating Hearts Ball in support of the British Heart Foundation at the Guildhall in London. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Matt Fraser, Meet the Frasers

Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Brings Pageant Coach to Tears During Impromptu Reading

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Best After Christmas Sales 2019 A to Z

Jazz Jennings, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Jazz Jennings ''Is Proud'' to Share Photos of Her Gender Confirmation Surgery Scars

TV events -- Little Fires Everywhere, Baby Yoda, Schitt’s Creek, Lizzie McGuire

20 TV Events To Look Forward To in 2020

Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve

See How Your Favorite Stars Are Bidding Farewell to 2019 on New Year’s Eve

Why Kaia Gerber's Parents Are Stepping In to Help Pete Davidson

Inside Michelle Williams' Private Romance With Thomas Kail

TAGS/ Pippa Middleton , New Year's Day , Kate Middleton , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories , Life/Style , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.