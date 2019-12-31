Pippa Middleton Hits the Beach in a Bikini on Tropical New Year’s Eve Vacation

It's safe to say Pippa Middleton has officially made it on our 2020 vision board.

Kate Middleton's 36-year-old sister is living her best life and spending what's left of 2019 in the best way possible: by the beach.

The English socialite is ringing in the new decade with a tropical and lavish vacation in St. Barts with her husband James Matthews, as well as her brother James Middleton and his fiancé and future sister-in-law Alizee Thevenet.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, she was pictured happily running on the beach in a black-and-white geometric printed bikini, showing off her toned body. And just like that, she's become inspo for us in 2020 to live our best life by the beach, looking good while doing so.

It's also no surprise Kate's younger sister loves to spend her free time near the water. At the beginning of 2019, she enjoyed some fun in the fun while vacationing at the same place with her husband as well.