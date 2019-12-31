Stacy London Confirms Her "First Serious Relationship With a Woman" in Heartfelt Tribute

New year, new love.

On Tuesday, Stacy London addressed some rumors about her relationship status that have been floating around the internet. The stylist and author who came to fame on the show What Not to Wear, is proudly owning her sexuality and opening up about her first real relationship with another woman.

Stacy confirmed she's been dating Cat Yezbak for well over a year, something many fans have guessed based on previous posts of hers, but now she's ready to shout her love from the rooftops and did it in the sweetest way on her Instagram.

"NOT THAT IT'S ANY OF YOUR BUSINESS BUT... I may as well address all the stuff I hear floating around out there. 2019 has been a crazy year for lots of reasons," she captioned multiple photos with Cat. "This 1st year of coping with grief and a lot of unforeseen health issues was, at times, such a truly dark place to be. But as with most of life, there has been such incredible joy as well and the person most responsible for that is @catyezbak, who is my girlfriend and has been for over a year."