Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Heartwarming 2019 Moments With Baby Archie

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 1:12 PM
New year, new me...mories for the royal family!
2019 has certainly been one to remember for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Aside from celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in May, the royal couple also welcomed their first child that same month, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
With 2020 nearly here, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a heartwarming video of their "2019 in review" to their joint Instagram account on New Year's Eve. The one-minute snippet showed plenty of behind-the-scenes clips and snapshots of their little nugget, who is seriously growing up right before our eyes!
The video collage shows everything: From the former Suits actress radiating in a red Valentino cape-dress in Morocco to the royal family introducing their baby boy to the world to hugging Beyoncé at the Lion King premiere in London, it's been a year for the books.
"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support," the royals captioned their video. "We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex added, "We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness."
SussexRoyal/Instagram
And while the royal couple tends to be private about their personal life, this is one of the rare times they revealed adorable moments they shared with their newborn.
Along with heartwarming photos from baby Archie's christening, the royal couple also included images and video clips from their little nugget's first official tour in Africa. In one shot, the seventh-month-old is seen laughing and smiling, as his mom carries him. There's another special moment where Meghan is rocking him up and down for all to see.
"And looking forward to 2020," a final message reads in the clip. "Happy New Year!"
The final shot of the vignette shows Prince Harry holding his baby boy, who is not only smiling but looking cuter than ever with his pom-pom beanie and puffy brown jacket.
All in all, the Instagram video is too cute for words and just what we need to start the new year with good vibes!
