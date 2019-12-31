Vanessa Hudgens Is Soarin' and Flyin' Into 2020 With Dream Winter Getaway

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 1:07 PM
Vanessa Hudgens can't stop and won't stop living her best life.
Before saying goodbye to 2019 and hello to a brand-new decade, the actress was able to get away from the Hollywood lights and enjoy a snow-filled trip to Switzerland.
In pictures posted on social media, the High School Musical alumna gave followers a serious case of FOMO as she enjoyed snowy mountains, delicious beer and gorgeous views that have us seeing a bright future ahead.
And although her stay at 7132 Hotel may be coming to an end, the singer was still able to enjoy some Disney movies according to Instagram Stories.
"I couldn't be more thankful for this past decade. I've learned so much, grown so much, seen so much and done so damn much," Vanessa shared on Instagram. "Here's to the next decade being the one to never forget."
As we bid a fond farewell to the past year, sit back and take a look at just how special Vanessa's latest trip was.
Vanessa Hudgens is ending 2019 in paradise! The singer and actress is documenting her final trip of the year all over Instagram and we can't help but have some FOMO.
"What a magical place @7132hotel," Vanessa shared while showcasing stunning views from her stay.
While enjoying a gondola ride, the High School Musical alumna can't help but look her best.
Article continues below
Cheers to beautiful places and nonstop adventure.
"Sorry for the overload of mountain pics. I just thought it was so freaking beautiful," Vanessa explained to her followers.
"Now that's what I call a selfie with a serrrrious background," Vanessa shared with the perfect red lip.
Article continues below
"I couldn't be more thankful for this past decade. I've learned so much, grown so much, seen so much and done so damn much lol," Vanessa reflected on New Year's Eve. "Here's to the next decade being the one to never forget."
"Good bye to the past decade. Time to start really manifesting for the new decade ahead. Who are you planning on becoming??" Vanessa asked her followers.
"To say tonight was magical would be an understatement. To 2020, allowing the fire to lead my path. #edhogmanay," Vanessa shared with her followers.
Article continues below
Anyone else want to get away right about now? Enjoy the rest of your stay Vanessa!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?