Singer Michelle Williams Had the Perfect Congratulatory Message for Fellow Michelle Williams

Congratulations are in order for Michelle Williams...just not that Michelle Williams.

Late Monday, news broke of the actress' engagement to Fosse/Verdon executive producer and director Thomas Kail, but the headlines didn't stop there. The four-time Oscar nominee is also pregnant with the couple's first child.

With two milestones simultaneously underway for the star, some well wishes poured in...except to the wrong person.

Michelle Williams, the songstress and famous Destiny's Child member, weighed in on her fellow star's personal news on Instagram with the perfect splash of humor.

"A few comments are tricking in and of course I had to google to see what was goin on! Congrats are certainly in order but for #dawsonscreek #fosseverdon #brokebackmountain #greatestshowman #manchesterbythesear 'Michelle,'" she wrote on her Instagram Story, referencing the actress' many projects. "Ok bye."