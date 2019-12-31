This Video of 7-Year-Old Millie Bobby Brown Singing Adele's "Someone Like You" Is Too Cute

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 11:50 AM
A lot can change in a decade.
With the new year on the horizon, many celebrities are taking to social media to share their stories of trials, successes and adventures over the last decade. One of those celebs is Stranger Things breakout star Millie Bobby Brown who has a very interesting perspective on the last ten years. She went from a cute, spunky 7-year-old to a full-fledged international star in only a few short years.
Millie took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her journey so far and in the process gave fans a fun peek at herself singing Adele's "Someone Like You" almost ten years to the day.
"At the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. going to school. making my class listen to me sing 24/7," she shared. "Probably not even thinking about where I'd be at the end of the decade. this video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 and utterly obsessed with @adele and still utterly obsessed. no change. this decade has been life changing, like seriously."
The actress can't believe her luck, and she's definitely had lots of it in just the few preceding years since this video was taken. In fact, 2019 was also a lifechaning year for her life, career and brand as well. Something she's not only aware of but also remains extraordinarily thankful for.
"I found my passion in 2013 when I knew I loved being on camera. in 2014 -2015 I was begging casting agents to believe in me," she continued. "In late 2015 Carmen Cuba, the duffer bros, shawn levy, and dan cohen but most of all @netflix believed in me. From there I've been all over the world meeting all of you. Met the most genuine people. grown up and learned many things. I'm turning 16 soon and I can confidently say I'm living my dreams out. this is what I want for every young person right now. thank you to everyone for all of your support. love you forever."
Cheers to an even brighter next decade, Millie!
