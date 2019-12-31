This Video of 7-Year-Old Millie Bobby Brown Singing Adele's "Someone Like You" Is Too Cute

A lot can change in a decade.

With the new year on the horizon, many celebrities are taking to social media to share their stories of trials, successes and adventures over the last decade. One of those celebs is Stranger Things breakout star Millie Bobby Brown who has a very interesting perspective on the last ten years. She went from a cute, spunky 7-year-old to a full-fledged international star in only a few short years.

Millie took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her journey so far and in the process gave fans a fun peek at herself singing Adele's "Someone Like You" almost ten years to the day.

"At the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. going to school. making my class listen to me sing 24/7," she shared. "Probably not even thinking about where I'd be at the end of the decade. this video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 and utterly obsessed with @adele and still utterly obsessed. no change. this decade has been life changing, like seriously."