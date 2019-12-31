Hailey Bieber Shares Intimate Behind-the-Scenes Photos With Justin Bieber After Milestone Year

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 10:38 AM
A year to remember.
It has been a year full of wonderful memories for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The two officially got married, opened up about their love and trials and took ownership of their budding careers. Safe to say, they were pretty much living their best lives. Luckily, Hailey was feeling a little bit nostalgic with a new year on the horizon and opened up on her Instagram story.
The model posted lots of pics from throughout her last 365 days and gave all of her followers a peek into the behind the scenes parts of her day to day. Everything including getting ready for the Met Gala, attending awards shows, wedding preparations and buying a house with her husband.
Not to mention, she also turned 23 this year and traveled the world for her career. Including a spur of the moment trip to Tokyo with Justin, and a girls getaway to Jamaica with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye.
"We moved into our house," she captioned one shot of Justin standing in their empty living room. It wasn't long until the two made their house a home and Hailey even posted a picture of the makeshift bed they created in their theater that they slept in one night.
"We slept here (which was very fun and comfy)," she wrote about their humble little abode. Plus, over the course of the year she attended Coachella and watched Justin record his new album in the studio. Ending out 2019, the pair have a lot to be grateful for this year, and both are on the horizon of taking their careers to even higher heights in the next year.
Justin is starring in a new docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons on YouTube Originals in January, and Hailey will be making an appearance to talk about her husband and all the work he has put in over the last four years to get to where he is. "Maybe by watching this people will kind of get a glimpse into his world," Hailey shared in the trailer for the new series.
Justin also is releasing a new album and music, which is his first in four years since canceling remaining dates of his Purpose tour to get some much needed rest.
"As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me," he said in a video announcing his new projects. ""I feel like this is different than the previous albums, just because of where I'm at in my life." This year has been filled to the brim with good times for the Biebers. Let's see how they top it in 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?