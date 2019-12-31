Why Lupita Nyong'o's Personal Life Isn't Up for Discussion

Lupita Nyong'o wants to keep her private life exactly that—private.

The 36-years-old actress explained why she doesn't discuss her personal life during an interview with British Vogue published Monday.

"Privacy is a commodity that is hard to come by," Nyong'o told the magazine for its February issue.

The celebrity was catapulted into a whole new level of fame after she won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in 12 Years a Slave. Since then, she's continued to appear in other major films, including Us, Black Panther and the most recent Star Wars saga. She's also set to star in and produce an adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Americanah.

While her schedule may seem jam-packed, Nyong'o has given herself "permission to take things slow" and work on projects that truly leave an impression.

"I don't get fulfillment from the number of zeros attached to a project," she told the publication. "What I'm seduced by is the potential to shift a narrative. That is very seductive to me, having social and cultural impact."