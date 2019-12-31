Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Can't Stop Twinning Even When They're "Mad at Each Other"

Kylie Jenner and her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou had fans seeing double on Monday after they posted pictures of themselves wearing matching mini-dresses on Instagram.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned a black and red ensemble while her pal sported a beige and black number. They even coordinated their purses and swept their hair up into similar updos.

"We're mad at each other rn but this pic looks good with my feed," Kylie captioned the picture.

But don't take Kylie's caption too seriously. Stassie proved the besties have nothing but love for each other by laughing off the Kylie Cosmetics head's words.

"I love you," she wrote in her own post.

This wasn't the first time the two were twinning. Just a few days ago, the dynamic duo posted photos of themselves wearing matching orange and blue coats. They also sported identical Santa onesies with a few more of their friends, including Sofia Richie.

"Still got a couple more twin pics in us before the years over," Stassie captioned one of the pics.