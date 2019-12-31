Lizzo, Olivia Wilde and More Stars React to Barack Obama's 2019 "Favorites" Lists

At the end of every year, Barack Obama shares his lists of favorites on social media.

From his favorite songs and movies to his favorite books and TV shows, the former president always takes time at the end of the year to let his followers know what parts of pop culture he's enjoyed the most this year. And the lucky people and titles on his long list of his favorite things are sharing the best reactions to the honor.

Let's start off with music. As Obama tweeted on Dec. 30, "From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick."

On the list was Lizzo's bop of a track "Juice," which was also on the president's list of favorite summer jams.

Already having a hugely successful year that's made her cry tears of joy many times, Lizzo cried again in response to the presidential honor.