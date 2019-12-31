Dove Cameron Tweets Marriage Proposal to Jennifer Lawrence...Again

Dove Cameron wants everyone to know about her undying crush on Jennifer Lawrence.

On Monday night, the actress shared a flirty tweet about The Hunger Games alum—a move, as her fans quickly pointed out, the Disney star made years before.

As the actress tweeted, "if jennifer lawrence will have me, i'd like to publicly ask for her hand in marriage."

The tweet was all in good fun, of course, as Cameron has been dating her Descendants co-star Thomas Doherty for quite some time now. Nonetheless, she needed her fans to know her crush on J.Law was alive and well.

Following the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum's tweet, a fan of the 23-year-old quickly found the star's similar message about the Oscar winner from 2013. As it read, "This is my official marriage proposal to Jennifer Lawrence."

The user tweeted a screenshot of the 2013 proposal next to the 2019 proposal and wrote, "Dove Cameron at the beginning of the decade, Dove Cameron at the end of the decade."