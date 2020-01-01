These Brands Give Back All Year Long

by Carly Milne | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 3:00 AM
Today, on the first day of your New Year's resolutions, we have a question for you: Is one of your resolutions to shop more charitably, spending money with brands that give back and share more with those in need? That was one of ours, too. So we hunted out a handful of companies who give back all throughout the year, showing their charitable side 24/7.
There are companies who donate 100% of the proceeds of t-shirt sales to the ACLU, brands who plant a tree with every tee you buy, artisans who give back to their communities when you purchase some jewelry or fine leather goods, those who make glasses and will give a pair and vision care to students in need... you could outfit your entire wardrobe, even down to the scents, and help make a difference across the globe while you do!
Check out some of our favorite companies and their charitable goodies below, and don't be afraid to spend a little extra dough on the items you love. After all, it's for a good cause.
It's not hyperbole to say this T-shirt is amazing. Not only is it made of buttery-soft Modal, which is sustainably crafted from beechwood fibers, but Amour Vert will plant a tree for every t-shirt they sell. Sounds like a good excuse to buy more than one.
Surely you've heard that Toms used to donate a pair of shoes for every pair sold, but did you know that their new initiative is to donate one dollar for every three dollars they make? And that they support charitable organizations in support of physical safety (Think Outside Da Block), mental health (The Mix) and equality (Magic Bus)? Pretty cool.
If you're looking for a mattress that feels like sleeping on a firm cloud, the Leesa Hybrid sounds like the perfect fit, with a combination of memory foam and an upgraded pocket spring system. And if you're looking to support a solidly ethical and charitable mattress company, Leesa is a certified B Corporation and donates mattresses to their charity One Good Bed Promise, which gives mattresses to children in need. They also partner with other charities throughout the year.
It would be enough that Aurate makes incredible jewelry, like this Halo Diamond Opal Pendant, using 100% recycled gold and tracks their gems so they know how they were mined and who they came from. But they also partner with Mastery Charter to support and empower children's literacy across U.S. schools by donating a book for every piece of gold they sell.
Sometimes you don't know what kind of scent you want, and that's okay. Skylar is here to help with a sampler of faves for just $20, which gives you a $20 credit toward whichever scent you select as your signature. But in addition to being hypoallergenic and cruelty-free, Skylar contributes a portion of their proceeds (and their time) to Step Up, a non-profit that provides mentorship for underprivileged high school girls.
Parachute is known for their amazing bedding sets, but this one in particular—the Venice Bedding Set (which comes in sateen, linen and percale)—results in the donation of one malaria-prevention bed net in partnership with the UN Foundation's Nothing But Nets campaign. They also donate a percentage of sales to dog shelters when you purchase a dog bed, and donate returned items to Habitat for Humanity.
You know and love Warby Parker for offering amazingly stylish glasses frames for a fraction of the price of their competitors. But now you can love them a little more for giving vision care and glasses to students in need, and for helping to train people to give eye exams and sell affordable glasses. As they put it, "Buy a Pair, Give a Pair."
Tatcha is known for making outstanding skincare treats, and The Dewy Skin Cream is no exception. This rich cream is ideal for dry skin, as it offers plumping hydration and antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice. Better yet, through their Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures initiative, your purchase helps to fund girls' education around the world. So far, they've funded three million days of school for girls in Asia and Africa, in partnership with Room to Read.
There are a million reasons to love Everlane. They're transparent about their supply chain, have personal relationships with their workshops, they don't mark up their clothes in a way that makes your credit card cry... and when you purchase this chic tee (or any item that's part of their 100% Human line), they donate $5 to the ACLU.
Surely you've seen the dismal state of the ocean, and beaches littered in plastic. Lucky for us, Sand Cloud is one of the companies pledging their help by donating 10% of profits to organizations that protect and preserve beaches and oceans. And if you're going to visit the beach, you'll need some towels. We recommend this mix and match bundle, made with sustainable Turkish cotton and available in three colors.
You can't start your New Year's fitness resolution without some new workout gear, so may we suggest something cute from Girlfriend Collective? Not only does the Topanga Bra mesh the best parts of a crop top and a sports bra, it also diverts 11 water bottles from landfills, prevents 8.19 pounds of CO2, and saves 1.37 gallons of water. Plus, the company partners with ECONYL® to help clean oceans and recycle the waste into fabric.
You will undoubtedly look chic in this pink to grey ombre wrap made of super soft fleece that was crafted from 100% recycled polyester. But you'll feel even better about your purchase when you learn that Ivory Ella has committed to donating a minimum of 10% of profits to organizations like Save the Elephants. To date, they've donated over $1.7 million over the past four years.
Show off your style with this trio of bracelets, including a mini-braided style, Pura Vida's original, and a Mother of Pearl charm bracelet (the genuine gemstone of which supposedly lowers stress and enhances creativity). Plus, your purchase helps to give jobs to over 800 artisans in Costa Rica, El Salvador, India and more, and helps to fund more than 175 partner charities.
Nisolo is known for creating beautiful leather goods and handcrafted shoes. These Chelsea boots are no exception, with a versatile three-inch heel, water-resistant leather, and a rubber sole with solid grip. Buy a pair of these, and you'll be supporting a company that donates towards the local economy in Mexico, Kenya and Peru, and combats climate change through partnerships with Soles4Souls and Ecosphere+.
Our love of Outdoor Voices has been well documented, and with good reason—they have awesome activewear, and they're a conscious company that truly makes an effort to do good on every possible level. Case in point, this awesome tee. When you buy it, 100% of the proceeds go to the ACLU.
Who doesn't love ban.do, with their awesomely colorful planners and statement tees and all kinds of goodies? Here's another reason to love them: purchase a necklace from their Good Intentions collection—like this Kindness necklace—and a portion of the proceeds goes towards supporting Girls Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold, through direct service and advocacy.
Madewell has the distinction of making the best jeans ever, in every possible cut for a variety of bodies. Case in point, these high-rise dark-wash skinnies, with just the right amount of stretch in regular and plus sizing. And when you're done with them, or if you're buying them to replace an older pair of jeans from any other brand, you can donate those jeans to Madewell and they'll turn them into housing insulation for communities in need thanks to their partnership Cotton's Blue Jeans Go Green™. They'll even give you $20 toward a new pair for your trouble.
These one-of-a-kind soaps from artisan Mariel Nader are both pretty and functional, handcrafted with high-quality, pure ingredients like vegetable-based dyes and vitamin E oil, and made to mimic your birthstone. They even smell yummy, with scents like apple and jasmine, or red roses and burgundy. And no matter what you purchase from Uncommon Goods, a donation of $1 is given to a participating partner of your choice through their Better to Give program.
