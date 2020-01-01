Rob Gronkowski Shares His Amazon Picks to Jump-Start Your Healthy New Year

John Russo /Amazon
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 7:00 AM
New year, new you!
If you're like most Americans, the beginning of January brings fresh fitness, health and wellness goals. In fact, football stud and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski has some visions for himself in 2020.
"This past year, I have really been focused on getting my body back and healthy from all the injuries over the years. I really focused on low impact exercises and becoming more pliable. 2020 will be the same," he shared with E! News exclusively. "Just trying to keep learning about how to become more healthy and taking it to the next level."
Between training, the former New England Patriots player partnered with Amazon to create a storefront that includes a variety of active lifestyle products you need to achieve your goals.
"As you may know, I am all about fitness so all the products and brands are tied to health and fitness. The WaterRower Gronk edition and the Jacobs Ladder Gronk Edition are some of my favorite cardio pieces for sure. We just teamed up with Inertia Wave to create their Inertia Wave Bands which I use with all my workouts," Rob shared with us. "You have to check out the Ice Shakers, one of my family brands that we went to Shark Tank with. It's the best-insulated cup on the market!"
But wait, there's more! See some of our favorites from his Amazon storefront below.
Add Rob to the long list of fitness lovers who are a fan of this handheld deep tissue professional massager. As a bonus, it is 50% quieter than previous models.
Surprisingly thick and supportive for its size, the Core Comfort Mat helps protect your joints and back while you push your core workouts to the limit.
Rob may have found the perfect tool to combat soresness. The vibrating foam knobbles drive the vibration right into where you need it the most so you can get back to working on your fitness.
The adidas brand has a long history and deep-rooted connection with sport. So perhaps it's no surprise that Rob wanted to include a special pair of sneakers from the brand in his store.
Amazon Essentials is focused on creating affordable, high-quality and long-lasting everyday clothing you can rely on. For the man in your life always breaking a sweat, we found the shorts for him.
You've never seen a watch like this! The device can track your heart rate, take calls, stream your favorite songs and so much more. If Santa didn't deliver last month, treat yourself!
This vest is great for adding weight to any workout or cardio in your routine. The best part is the vest comes with the XM FITNESS contoured plates for a more comfortable fit.
Whether you're hoping to burn fat and build muscle or experience a full body low impact cardio workout, this machine is one of Rob's favorite items. The machine also features a "water flywheel," which not only replicates the feeling of rowing in the water but also claims to eliminate any joint discomfort or pain.
"Ladies love the kit and you get great results!" Rob told E! News when highlighting the at-home teeth whitening system that can provide a whiter smile in as little as nine minutes.
Used by professional athletes for its workout benefits and to help their performance, the jacobs ladder, combined with the gronk mindset, is a premium machine for use in all fitness and training centers.
Regardless of your goals or purchases, Rob has a solid piece of advice worth hearing.
"Do your research and start slow. You don't need to/have to jump into anything too fast," he advised. "It should be a lifestyle change over time. Find what works for you and your lifestyle."
In the words of former teammate Tom Brady: Let's go!
