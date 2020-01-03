Get to Know E! News & Pop of the Morning's Scott Tweedie By Checking Out His Latest Pics!

It's time to say, 'G'day!' to Scott Tweedie!

As E! readers surely know, the Australian entertainment reporter was named co-host, alongside Lilliana Vazquez, of the New York-based E! News and Pop of the Morning. Since viewers will be waking up with Vazquez and Tweedie (starting Monday, Jan. 6, 2020), we thought it was time to get to know the 31-year-old TV personality a bit better.

How are we going to do that? By sharing the new E! personality's latest social media snaps, of course.

We know you're curious about the new faces joining E!, so we've done the cyber stalking for you. Don't fret, we doubt Tweedie will mind as he couldn't be more excited to join the E! family.

"I've grown up watching E! all the way from Australia, so to now to be a part of the team in NYC, I can't contain my excitement!" Tweedie previously gushed to E! News. "It really is a dream come true. No matter how you have your eggs and coffee, we will guarantee to serve your breakfast with a side of Cardi B."

We're sure he's counting down the days until the big 2020 premiere. We know we are!