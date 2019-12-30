Why Kaia Gerber's Parents Are Stepping In to Help Pete Davidson

MEGA
There seems to be trouble in paradise for Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson.
It's been just weeks since the pair started dating and there already seems to be drama brewing for the famous celebs. According to a source close to her mom, Cindy Crawford, "Its been a very stressful and concerning few days." This was seemingly confirmed when Page Six published a video of a concerned-looking Cindy and Rande Gerber having an animated conversation outside of Kaia's New York City apartment.
It's unclear what issues, if any, are occurring in the young couple's relationship, but the source reveals that Cindy and Rande are taking on an active role in this situation. "Cindy and Rande wanted to be there for Kaia and supportive of her. They are very involved and loving parents and they would do anything for her," the source explains. "They stepped in to try and guide her and to help Pete through a difficult time."
Moreover, the source hints that the model family is trying to be a support system for Pete since they see "how troubled he is and how much he is struggling."
The insider adds, "They tried to intervene and offer what they could. It's been upsetting for Kaia and for them to see their daughter dealing with something so serious."
Since last week's debacle, Kaia and her mom have returned to sunny Los Angeles, while Pete remains in the Big Apple for work.
On this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, the comedian jokingly said that he's "going on ‘vacation' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces. And it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates." Some have assumed that he was referring to a rehabilitation center, since he's undergone treatment once before in 2016.
Nonetheless, the source reveals Cindy and Rande are going to continue to support Kaia, especially since "they know they can't choose who their daughter dates or control the situation."
"Their only choice is to support her and help guide her through this," the source shares. "They are just thinking about Pete getting better and nothing beyond that."
