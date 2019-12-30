Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Wants to "Learn More" About His Sexuality in 2020

It's never too late to get to know yourself a little better.

And Julianne Hough's husband, Brooks Laich, is all about it. The Canadian professional ice hockey player is reflecting on the past decade and the past year on Instagram and also setting his intentions for the year ahead.

On Monday, Dec. 30, Hough's husband took to Instagram to share a lengthy caption to share that as 2019 nears its end, he's "always working on becoming a better man." On his Instagram Story, he echoed the same sentiments but also shared with his fans and followers that in 2020, he "wants to learn more about intimacy and my sexuality."

He shared a fill-in-the-blank template for his 2020 goals that also included new places he hoped to travel to in the near year, wanting to take up playing the piano again, wanting to be more "open to all things and present in my relationships" and ultimately, "stepping into a new version of me."