Lilliana Vazquez's Latest Instagram Pictures Are What Dreams Are Made Of

Top of the morning to you, Lilliana Vazquez!
The TV correspondent and social media mastermind is due to light up your A.M. routines starting Monday, Jan. 6, courtesy of her upcoming role as co-host—alongside Australian entertainment reporter Scott Tweedie—of E!'s revamped east coast E! News broadcast as well as brand-new series Pop of the Morning.
Being that we'll be spending lots of quality time with the Emmy-winning TV personality (and reaping the benefits of her and Tweedie's seasoned aptitudes for pop cultural commentary) come next week, we're getting to know Vazquez behind-the-scenes in the days leading up to her exciting double-program debut.
As a seasoned entertainment and lifestyle correspondent with a knack for crack-of-dawn call times, the longtime TODAY show face described herself, unsurprisingly, as a "morning person" in exclusive comments to E! News several weeks ago.
Offering a little teaser as to what viewers can expect from her and Tweedie's forthcoming 7 a.m. show, Vazquez added, "Starting January 6 we're going to completely change the way people start their day! Set your alarms!"
So, before Monday's premiere, get acquainted with the fashion-forward, world-traveling and wonderfully witty co-host by checking out her latest and greatest social media photos below!
Oahu Sunrise
Hello and good morning! "...can I get some [pineapple] to go please? @sunriseshack you are the cutest," Lilliana captioned a sunny snapshot from her Hawaii vacation during the final days of 2019.
Sunday
"In my sweatpants already winding down my Sunday because I have to be up at 3:45am for my new gig ...so let's look back at a moment earlier this week where I was feeling way cuter and looking less tired - outfit from @aritzia!"
Professional Jet-Setter
"really trying to figure out how to make "vacationer" an actual job title ... any ideas?!"
Hotel Happy Place
"When your wardrobe perfectly matches the most stylish hotel in #sanmigueldeallende ... my job is done here!" wrote Lilliana, calling her accommodations at boutique luxury hotel Casa Delphine "wardrobe AND style goals!"
Fall Fashion
Lilliana poses in polka dots during a late September trip to Capri, Italy. "Polka dots are always a good idea!" she wrote on Instagram.
Adventurer
"Nothing makes me happier than #discovery and #travel! So excited to be heading somewhere new today (can't believe I've never been!) ... stay tuned for all of my #adventures. And I mean ADVENTURES."
Street Style
Literally! "when every street has more style than you ... you know you are in #sanmigueldeallende!" Lilliana captioned this vibrant shot from her October 2019 trip to the central Mexico city famous for its art and architecture.
When In Italy!
"[lemon] gelato in a frozen [lemon] in the [lemon] capital of the world ... doesn't get better than that!"
Positano Postcard
Kidding, just another fabulous travel-gram from the Amalfi Coast!
Ciao!
"Ready for takeoff ...next stop #Italy!"
Wardrobe Hack
"Never underestimate a good shirt dress! I wore this one three times on vacation ... as a coverup, as a dress and as a duster over jeans and a crop top!"
The Outfit Bar
"Working on something really special for y'all ... I can't wait to share what's next for The Outfit Bar @kohls! Let's just say it's going to be your best-dressed #holiday season yet!"
Big Apple Outfit
"Can't think of a better day to wear my #polkadot party pants"
Capri
"mood ... for the foreseeable future."
Election Day
"In recent years, Election Day has taken on a whole new meaning for me ... not only do I use this day to exercise my right to vote (as should all of you, please) but I also use this day to write down the social, environmental and community issues I want to fight for in the coming year."
Pink Paradise
"Excuse me while I move in ... the colors, the homes, the streets, the food and most of all, the beautiful people who want nothing more than to share the magic of the very special place they get to call home! #guerreromexico #pueblosmagicos #guanajuato #sanmigueldeallende"
Winter Is Coming
"Winter is coming... uh no, it's here. Well at least in #NYC! Shooting on top of #30rock for @accessonline in my fab @bubish_luxe coat! Loving all their beautiful faux furs for these frigid temps!"
A Floral Feeling
"I still can't believe this is my garden ... these #hydrangeas make me so happy! They took all #summer but they were worth the wait!"
Hamptons
"Summer is just a state of mind. Oh and a garden full of #hydrangeas!"
Fashion Motivation
"The right outfit can completely elevate my mood ... right?! And this look inspires me to make lemonade out of lemons! What's your fashion motivation?!"
Is Vazquez living her absolute best life, or what?