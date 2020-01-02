Lilliana Vazquez's Latest Instagram Pictures Are What Dreams Are Made Of

Top of the morning to you, Lilliana Vazquez!

The TV correspondent and social media mastermind is due to light up your A.M. routines starting Monday, Jan. 6, courtesy of her upcoming role as co-host—alongside Australian entertainment reporter Scott Tweedie—of E!'s revamped east coast E! News broadcast as well as brand-new series Pop of the Morning.

Being that we'll be spending lots of quality time with the Emmy-winning TV personality (and reaping the benefits of her and Tweedie's seasoned aptitudes for pop cultural commentary) come next week, we're getting to know Vazquez behind-the-scenes in the days leading up to her exciting double-program debut.

As a seasoned entertainment and lifestyle correspondent with a knack for crack-of-dawn call times, the longtime TODAY show face described herself, unsurprisingly, as a "morning person" in exclusive comments to E! News several weeks ago.

Offering a little teaser as to what viewers can expect from her and Tweedie's forthcoming 7 a.m. show, Vazquez added, "Starting January 6 we're going to completely change the way people start their day! Set your alarms!"