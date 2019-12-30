Kate Beckinsale Gifted Her Daughter With A "F--king Psycho" Christmas Present This Year

Kate Beckinsale gives great gifts. That is, as long as they're delivered on time.

On Sunday, the actress shared the hilarious Christmas gift she got for her and ex Michael Sheen's 20-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen. The gift was a pillow with a giant photo of Lily's boyfriend, David Schechter, on full display. A funny and adorable gift, no doubt, but due to some unfortunate circumstances with the gift's delivery, the actress has now labelled herself a "f*@king psycho."

Sharing a screenshot of her FaceTime call with her daughter (who's currently in college) and David, the star wrote in her Instagram caption, "So.. getting a pillow made in the shape of your daughter's boyfriend's head for when she misses him when she comes home is CUTE. It arriving the day after she leaves makes you a f*@king PSYCHO who is watching Showtime with a taxidermy of your daughter's boyfriend's head. Look for me on true crime shows shortly."