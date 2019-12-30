Bristol Palin Splits From New Boyfriend 1 Month After Going Instagram Official

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 10:31 AM
All good things must come to an end.
Bristol Palin and Janson Moore have called it quits more than one month after confirming their relationship on Instagram. Bristol shared the news herself in a response to a fan on her Instagram story. The Teen Mom OG star let fans ask her questions, and one fan asked point blank "are you dating anyone?" Bristol's simply wrote, "Noo."
Janson is a real estate agent and the former Texas A&M University Aggies quarterback. The pair went public with their relationship in November, posting a picture of themselves enjoying an outing at a sporting event. Bristol captioned the cute couples pic with a heart eyes emoji, while Janson went a little deeper with his caption. "James 1:17," he wrote in reference to a bible verse.
Bristol's mom Sarah Palin got in on the fun by commenting on the post at the time. "Okeyyyyy!" The excited former governor of Alaska commented.
This was Bristol's first public relationship since splitting with husband Dakota Meyer whom she shares two daughters with, Sailor Grace Meyer and Atlee Bay Meyer. Bristol also has an 11-year-old son, Tripp Johnston, with ex-boyfriend Levi Johnston.
Bristol and Dakota filed for divorce in February 2018 after almost two years of marriage. She's been open about her divorce and why she chose to showcase their issues while she was starring on Teen Mom OG. "Honestly, I just think that if I can show—I was recently divorced—so if I can show that life doesn't end after a divorce, then I hope that people can see that and continue living and continue to chip away at life," she shared during an appearance on Good Morning America.
The mom of three also recently revealed this year was the first Christmas spent without her kiddos by her side. "Bittersweet Christmas without my babes for the first time (ever)," she captioned a picture cuddling her sister Willow Palin's twins. "thankful my sis has these sweet pea's to love on. As lonely as it can feel without a white picket fence - there's plenty to be thankful for, our God is so good."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?