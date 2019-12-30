Caitlyn Jenner Apologized to the Kardashians After They Were Slammed for I'm a Celebrity Absence

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 10:04 AM
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3
Caitlyn Jenner survived the jungle—but the Kardashians weren't waiting for her.
At the start of December, the reality star was eliminated from the 19th season of the British reality survival game series, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! It is customary for loved ones to show up for the competitor who has been booted out. That wasn't the case for Jenner, who wasn't met by any of her famous family members when it came time for her exit.
Amid online criticism toward the family, Kim Kardashian tweeted, "NO ONE from I'm A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners."
Jenner recently reiterated that explanation in a new interview, telling The Daily Mail, "My family are very well-known...I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families...I was disappointed they were criticized."
The Olympic gold medalist noted, "After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize."
While on the show, Jenner made headlines for comments she made about Khloe Kardashian, including that "it's been five or six years [since sharing her transition] and I really haven't talked to her since."
"I have a good relationship with all of my children, but with some of them, is it better than others? Yeah," Jenner, who has six children and four stepchildren, told The Daily Mail. "I don't think there's one of them that's not good with [her transition]. They're all very open-minded children."
As for her experience in the jungle, it was eye-opening for 70-year-old Caitlyn.
"Going into the jungle was an opportunity to reflect on things, clear my head and put life in perspective," she told the website. "I'm glad I did it as it made me realize I'm very happy with where my life is right now."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?