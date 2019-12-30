Caitlyn Jenner Apologized to the Kardashians After They Were Slammed for I'm a Celebrity Absence

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 10:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner, Yeezy Season 3

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Caitlyn Jenner survived the jungle—but the Kardashians weren't waiting for her. 

At the start of December, the reality star was eliminated from the 19th season of the British reality survival game series, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! It is customary for loved ones to show up for the competitor who has been booted out. That wasn't the case for Jenner, who wasn't met by any of her famous family members  when it came time for her exit.  

Amid online criticism toward the family, Kim Kardashian tweeted, "NO ONE from I'm A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners."

Jenner recently reiterated that explanation in a new interview, telling The Daily Mail, "My family are very well-known...I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families...I was disappointed they were criticized."

The Olympic gold medalist noted, "After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize."

Photos

Celebs Support Caitlyn Jenner

While on the show, Jenner made headlines for comments she made about Khloe Kardashian, including that "it's been five or six years [since sharing her transition] and I really haven't talked to her since."

"I have a good relationship with all of my children, but with some of them, is it better than others? Yeah," Jenner, who has six children and four stepchildren, told The Daily Mail. "I don't think there's one of them that's not good with [her transition]. They're all very open-minded children."

As for her experience in the jungle, it was eye-opening for 70-year-old Caitlyn. 

"Going into the jungle was an opportunity to reflect on things, clear my head and put life in perspective," she told the website. "I'm glad I did it as it made me realize I'm very happy with where my life is right now."

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance

Is It Over for 90 Day Fiancé's Anna and Mursel?

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, Billy Smith, Joe Smith

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Twins Billy and Joe Smith Dead at 32 After Apparent Joint Suicide

Charlize Theron, The Bachelor, Poster, Instagram

Charlize Theron Can't Wait for New Bachelor Season With Peter Weber

The Mandalorian, Season One, Finale

The Mandalorian Season One Finale Sets Up an Answer-Filled Season 2, Hopefully

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Lucas Grabeel Talks "Surreal" Legacy of High School Musical As He Returns to Cameo in the Series

Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard

Hilary Duff's Younger Co-Star Officiated Her Wedding to Matthew Koma

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14

Vicki Wants the RHOC Cast to ''Elevate,'' Screams About Braunwyn's Sex Life During Reunion

TAGS/ Caitlyn Jenner , Kardashian News , TV , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.