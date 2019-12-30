Kate Middleton Has One Regret About Her Christmas Day Outfit

We've all been there!

No one celebrates the holiday season quite like the royals do. This year, Kate Middleton and husband Prince William brought their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte with them for Christmas service in Norfolk. The family was dressed to the nines and looked as festive as ever. Kate wore a heavy grey Catherine Walker coat with a green fascinator, which matched Charlotte's double breasted coat as well.

While they looked absolutely stunning together, it turns out Kate had one major regret about her about wardrobe choice for the event. According to one of Kate's fans, Rachel Anvil, the Duchess was getting a little overheated in her ensemble. Rachel's mom Karen Anvil told Metro that Kate shared some interesting details about her outfit.

"Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot. She said, 'I really shouldn't have worn this,'" Karen shared. While Rachel was talking to the Duchess, Karen was having a cute discussion with young Charlotte.